AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Ravens

The Ravens have won four in a row after starting the season 0-2 led by tremendous play from QB Lamar Jackson. While Jackson wouldn’t say if he feels he’s playing at the highest level of his career, the two-time MVP described how the game has come easier to him this season.

“I just feel like everything is slowing down even more just from the years I’ve been in the league and seeing all types of defenses, seeing all types of blitzes — everything is just second nature right now,” Jackson said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “So, I’m just trying to be a better player myself each and every year, so I’ll just say everything is slowing down. That’s what’s helping it.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin made headlines when announcing they could start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields in Week 7. Although Tomlin thinks Fields has been “really good,” he points out they still haven’t given Wilson an opportunity.

“Justin has been really good — and we’ve been really good at times — but not to be confused with great,” Tomlin said. “Man, this is a competitive league. We’re trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we got a player with talent who hadn’t had an opportunity to play, so we’re going to potentially explore those things.”

Tomlin went on to call Fields’ running ability an “x-factor.” Steelers LT Dan Moore agreed that Fields’ mobility allows them to extend plays.

“When you’ve got a guy like that that can make plays with his feet, it takes pressure off of us,” Moore said. “We give up pressures and sack situations that he can get out of and not only extend plays but make plays out of it. It helps us out tremendously.”

Tomlin mentioned Wilson’s body of work throughout his career gives their coaching staff an added layer of comfort.

“You knock it off to a degree just getting an in-helmet perspective on the work,” Tomlin said. “There’s one thing to sit in meetings and digest football and be a full participant like he’s been or to be a guy behind the offensive group digesting it from that perspective, but the in-helmet perspective and the reactionary see to do and some of those things. That’s what I’m talking about. There’s also a totality of his résumé as well that makes you more comfortable than guys with shorter résumés in that regard in terms of his ability to play ball on a limited amount of exposure.”

Wilson commented on likely making his first start of the season in Week 7 and how he’s feeling after dealing with a calf injury since the start of training camp.

“I’m more myself physically, being up and running and all that stuff, so I feel good,” Wilson said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.