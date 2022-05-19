Ravens P Sam Koch Announces Retirement

Baltimore Ravens P Sam Koch announced on Thursday he is retiring from the NFL.
This marks the end of a long and illustrious career for Koch, who is the longest-tenured player in Ravens history.
He’ll be replaced by fourth-round P Jordan Stout. His retirement should also free up a couple million in cap space for the Ravens.
Koch, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2006. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $12.5 million contract when he signed another five-year extension in 2015.
From there, Koch agreed to a two-year extension with the Ravens in 2021. He played his entire 16-year career in Baltimore.
For his career, Koch has appeared in 256 games for the Ravens, the most in franchise history. He punted 1,168 times with a career average of 43.6 yards per kick, 47 touchbacks and 283 kicks placed inside the 20. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.
