Ravens Parting Ways With DC Don “Wink” Martindale

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that HC John Harbaugh and DC Don “Wink” Martindale have agreed to part ways.

This comes as a surprise. Martindale is a well-respected coordinator who has been mentioned as a potential head coach candidate in recent years.

However, it’s clear that Harbaugh and the Ravens felt that a change was best for both parties at this time.

Martindale, 58, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020.

In 2021, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 25 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.