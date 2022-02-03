Ravens Parting Ways With ILBs Coach Rob Ryan

According to Jason La Canfora, the Ravens are parting ways with ILBs coach Rob Ryan on Thursday.

Ryan, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2000 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s worked for a number of teams including the Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, and Saints as their defensive coordinators.

After being fired by the Saints in 2015, Ryan joined his brother’s coaching staff with the Bills as their assistant head coach/defense. However, Buffalo elected to fire both Rex and Rob after the 2016 season and he sat out two years.

Washington hired Ryan as their inside linebackers coach for the 2019 season before becoming Baltimore’s linebackers coach in January of last year.