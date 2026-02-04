Ravens Parting Ways With QB Coach Tee Martin

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens will not retain QB coach Tee Martin on the coaching staff under new HC Jesse Minter.

Martin has been QB Lamar Jackson‘s position coach since 2023 and was on the staff since 2021. The two are tight, so this is a major shakeup.

Finding a replacement will be a big hire for Minter, as Jackson is notoriously guarded and slow to trust outsiders.

Martin, 47, began his coaching career as a passing game coordinator at Morehouse College. After two years as a high school coach, Martin returned to college football in 2009 as Mew Mexico’s QB coach.

Martin moved on to become Kentucky’s WR coach for two years before taking the same job with USC in 2012. He was promoted to OC in 2016, which was his title for the next three seasons.

After two years as the assistant head coach at the University of Tennessee in 2019 and 2020, Martin jumped to the NFL as the Ravens WR coach in 2021. Baltimore promoted him to QBs coach ahead of the 2023 season.