Ravens Place DB Ar’Darius Washington On IR, Promote C Sam Mustipher

The Baltimore Ravens placed DB Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

His spot on the active roster was filled by C Sam Mustipher, who was promoted from the practice squad.

Washington, 23, was a two-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2020. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a three-year standard UDFA deal when the Ravens waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being promoted back at the end of the season.

In 2023, Washington has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass deflections.

Mustipher, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Chicago brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season and he was once again waived before the season and re-signed to the practice squad. However, he earned a promotion to the roster in October and was able to stick from there.

The Bears re-signed Mustipher as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. They declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason and he eventually caught on with the Ravens.

In 2023, Mustipher has appeared in two games for the Ravens with one start at center.