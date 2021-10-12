Ravens Place OL Ben Cleveland On Injured Reserve

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve placed rookie OL Ben Cleveland on injured reserve with a knee injury.

We have placed Ben Cleveland on IR. pic.twitter.com/Yz2Jum2gmr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021

Cleveland tweeted earlier in the day that he got good news regarding his knee injury and expects to be back soon.

Cleveland, 23, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland signed a four-year deal worth $4,820,533 that includes a signing bonus of $865,842.

In 2021, Cleveland has been active for two games, but has yet to make a start.

During his four-year career at Georgia, Cleveland appeared in 45 games, starting 25 of them at right guard.