Ravens Place Six Players On Injured Lists Including RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens officially placed five players on the active/physically unable to perform list and OLB Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list to start training camp.

The full list of players put on the PUP List includes:

Dobbins, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1,130,858 this season.

Dobbins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Dobbins appeared in eight games and recorded 93 rushing attempts for 520 yards (5.7 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 42 yards and three total touchdowns.