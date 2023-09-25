Ravens Place WR Tylan Wallace On Injured Reserve

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they have placed WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve.

The move creates space for the earlier reported move of re-signing veteran QB Josh Johnson.

Wallace is a backup receiver and core special teamer. He’ll miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return.

Wallace, 24, was drafted by the Ravens with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

For his career, Wallace has appeared in 29 games for the Ravens and recorded six catches on 13 targets for 56 yards