Ravens Placed DB Kyle Fuller & OT Ja’Wuan James On Injured Reserve

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are placing CB Kyle Fuller (ACL) and OT Ja’Wuan James (Achilles) on injured reserve, as both will miss the rest of the season.

Fuller, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller last March and he eventually signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions, and four pass deflections.

James, 30, was taken with the No. 19 overall pick by the Dolphins back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract and made a base salary of $1,569,327 for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins elected to pick up James’ fifth-year option for the 2018 season but he later departed for a four-year, $52 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2019.

James was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he opted out. That was deferred to the 2021 season, but after tearing his Achilles, Denver released James with a June 1 designation.

This was James’ first game since 2019 due to his previous Achilles’ injury.

In 2019, James was limited to appearing in just three games for the Broncos and making three starts at right tackle.