Ravens Placing TE Nick Boyle On COVID-19 List, Among Three Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced three roster moves on Thursday including placing TE Nick Boyle and FB Patrick Ricard on the COVID-19 list, while they also placed Ricard on the injured reserve.

Boyle, 28, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two-year extension worth a max of $13 million.

In 2021, Boyle has appeared in five games and recorded one reception for two yards.