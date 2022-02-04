Ravens Planning To Pick Up Marquise Brown’s Fifth-Year Option

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Friday that he “anticipates” picking up WR Marquise Brown‘s fifth-year option in the coming months, per Jeff Zrebiec.

DeCosta added that based on what wide receivers are making right now, picking up Brown’s option “looks like a bargain,” per Jamison Hensley.

According to OverTheCap.com, Brown’s fifth-year option is projected to cost the Ravens $12,909,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Brown, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract.

The Ravens have a fifth-year option to pick up on Brown this offseason.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.