Ravens Planning To Pick Up Marquise Brown’s Fifth-Year Option

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Friday that he “anticipates” picking up WR Marquise Brown‘s fifth-year option in the coming months, per Jeff Zrebiec.
DeCosta added that based on what wide receivers are making right now, picking up Brown’s option “looks like a bargain,” per Jamison Hensley.
According to OverTheCap.com, Brown’s fifth-year option is projected to cost the Ravens $12,909,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.
Brown, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract.
The Ravens have a fifth-year option to pick up on Brown this offseason.
In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!