Ravens Preparing To Be Without Ronnie Stanley For Wk 2, Possibly Longer

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Ravens are preparing to be without LT Ronnie Stanley this week and possibly longer, as he undergoes further medical testing.

According to La Canfora, the Ravens will more Alejandro Villanueva back to left tackle and have Patrick Mekari man the right side in Week 2.

Stanley, 27, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract during the offseason.

In 2021, Stanley appeared in one game for the Ravens, making one start for them at left tackle.