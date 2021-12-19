Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson Officially Ruled Out Against Packers

The Baltimore Ravens announced that QB Lamar Jackson is officially out against the Packers due to a bone bruise in his ankle, with QB Tyler Huntley slated to start in his place.

While the team was always pessimistic he’d be able to play this week against the Packers, there is still hope that his absence will be brief.

The initial concern was that Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain last week against the Browns, which would have almost assuredly been a multi-week injury.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.