Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Prioritizing Preparing For Season Over Contract Negotiations

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson have mutual interest in a long-term deal and have had “positive and ongoing” dialogue.

However, Schefter says Jackson, who is representing himself and does not have an agent, has been prioritizing preparing for the season over contract negotiations so far, which is why a deal hasn’t been completed yet.

He adds a deal could be completed sometime during the regular season when Jackson has more time to focus on them.

Thanks to a stint on the COVID-19 list earlier during camp, Jackson had to work to catch up while talks were still in the preliminary phase. However, both sides maintain a deal is just a matter of time.

Jackson has said that he’s hoping to finish out his career in Baltimore.

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said, via the Ravens account. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon — or whenever.”

Bills QB Josh Allen signed a long-term deal worth $43 million a year this summer, so that’s the number to monitor for Jackson’s eventual deal.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding contract talks between the Ravens and Jackson as the news is available.