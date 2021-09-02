Ravens Re-Sign OLB Pernell McPhee

The Ravens announced they have re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee to the roster.

We have re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. pic.twitter.com/pm2vA1JwwZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 2, 2021

Baltimore had dropped McPhee briefly in a procedural move to allow them to place some players on injured reserve.

McPhee, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $38.75 million contract that included $15.5 million guaranteed back in 2015.

The Bears released McPhee and he later signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2018 season. McPhee returned to the Ravens each of the past three years on one-year contracts.

In 2020, McPhee appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 34 tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.