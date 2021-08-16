Ravens Re-Sign QB Kenji Bahar

The Baltimore Ravens announced they officially signed QB Kenji Bahar on Monday.

We have signed QB Kenji Bahar. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 16, 2021

Bahar wound up going undrafted out of Monmouth back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens.

The Ravens waived him in June, but decided to bring him back due to QB Lamar Jackson‘s COVID list stay, then waived him again last week.

During his college career at Monmouth, Bahar appeared in 48 games and threw for 9,642 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over the course of four seasons.