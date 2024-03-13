Ravens Re-Signing DL Brent Urban

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that the Ravens are re-signing DL Brent Urban to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Urban, 32, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020.

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract in 2021 and caught on with the Ravens in August of 2022. He returned to Baltimore on another one-year deal last year.

In 2023, Urban appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 22 tackles, three sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.