Ravens Release DB Jeremy Lucien From PS, Sign DB Christian Matthew

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve released DB Jeremy Lucien from their practice squad and signed DB Christian Matthew to the unit.

Lucien, 23, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in April. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad but was released last month.

The Ravens later signed Lucien to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Connecticut and Vanderbilt, Lucien recorded 105 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.