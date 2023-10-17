Ravens Release RB Kenyan Drake From Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens have released RB Kenyan Drake from the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

They filled the spot by signing veteran S Andrew Adams.

Drake, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens and finished out the year.

The Colts signed Drake to a contract in August but cut him after just three weeks. He returned to the Ravens a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Drake has appeared in two games for the Ravens and caught two passes for 31 yards and no touchdowns.