Ravens Released RB Chris Collier

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have released RB Chris Collier from the active roster.

Collier, 24, went undrafted out of Lockhaven in 2024 before catching on with the Ravens.

He then signed a three-year, $2.8 million deal with the team and has bounced on and off of the active roster.

In 2024, Collier has appeared in five games for the Ravens and returned 10 kicks for 221 yards.