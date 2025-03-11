Ravens Releasing CB Arthur Maulet

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Ravens plan to release CB Arthur Maulet on Tuesday.

He dealt with multiple injuries last season and appeared in just three games.

Releasing Maulet frees up $2,250,000 in cap space and creates $250,000 in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Maulet, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. From there, he joined the Steelers for the 2021 season and re-signed to a two-year deal in 2022.

Pittsburgh released Maulet and he eventually signed on with the Ravens. He returned on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Maulet appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.