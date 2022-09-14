Ravens Rework Contract Of S Chuck Clark

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have adjusted S Chuck Clark‘s contract to create $750,000 in cap space but added more money to his deal this season and gave him some incentives.

Zrebiec notes that this is a “show of appreciation” from Baltimore after Clark was the subject of trade inquiries during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clark has been the defensive signal caller and a team leader for the past couple of seasons.

Clark, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark is set to make base salaries of $2.75 million and $3.285 million over the final two seasons of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Clark appeared in 16 games and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, and 12 pass defenses.