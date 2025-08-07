Ravens Rookie CB Bilhal Kone Tore ACL & MCL, Will Miss Entire 2025 Season

Ravens rookie CB Bilhal Kone tore his ACL and MCL and will miss the entire 2025 season, according to Jordan Schultz.
Kone was having a great camp and was working himself into the defensive back rotation.
Kone, 23, was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft by the Ravens. He signed a four-year, $4,477,144 rookie deal that includes $277,144 guaranteed.
In his two years at Western Michigan, he appeared in 25 games and had 112 total tackles, 18 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!