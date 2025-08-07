Ravens Rookie CB Bilhal Kone Tore ACL & MCL, Will Miss Entire 2025 Season

Ravens rookie CB Bilhal Kone tore his ACL and MCL and will miss the entire 2025 season, according to Jordan Schultz.

Kone was having a great camp and was working himself into the defensive back rotation.

Kone, 23, was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 draft by the Ravens. He signed a four-year, $4,477,144 rookie deal that includes $277,144 guaranteed.

In his two years at Western Michigan, he appeared in 25 games and had 112 total tackles, 18 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.