Ravens Rule Out LB Patrick Queen With Thigh Injury

The Ravens quickly ruled out LB Patrick Queen after he was carted off the field due to a thigh injury against the Broncos.

LB Patrick Queen (thigh) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

Queen, 23, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Ravens selected him at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen signed a four-year, $12,161,670 rookie contract that includes a $6,404,851 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Ravens to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Queen has appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 56 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

We will have more news on Queen as it becomes available.