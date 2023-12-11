Ravens S Kyle Hamilton Diagnosed With MCL Sprain

According to Jordan Schultz, the initial word is Ravens S Kyle Hamilton suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain in Week 14 against the Rams.

Schultz adds the Ravens will be careful with Hamilton and he could miss some time, but that’s good news considering the worst-case scenarios that are on the table anytime a player exits a game with a knee injury and can’t return.

Hamilton, 22, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a junior in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $16,255,078 contract that includes a $9,001,875 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2023, Hamilton has appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 69 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and nine pass deflections.