Ravens Shopping WR Miles Boykin

According to Jason La Canfora, the Ravens are trying to trade WR Miles Boykin and have shopped him around to multiple teams.

Boykin is set to make $2.54 million in the final year of his rookie contract after hitting PPE escalators and La Canfora says Baltimore wants to clear that from their cap.

The former third-rounder has made his name more as a blocker than a receiver to this point.

Boykin, 25, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus.

For his career, Boykin has appeared in 40 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.