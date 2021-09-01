Ravens Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 13 players to their practice squad.

McSorley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 that included a $160,684 signing bonus.

The Ravens waived McSorley on Wednesday.

In 2020, McSorely appeared in two games and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.