Ravens Sign DB Jeremy Lucien To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed DB Jeremy Lucien to the practice squad.

We have signed DB Jeremy Lucien to the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2024

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

G Tykeem Doss G Tashawn Manning DT Rayshad Nichols LB Josh Ross WR Sean Ryan RB Owen Wright DT Bravvion Roy CB Tre Swilling DB Andrew Adams LB Jeremiah Moon DB Kevon Seymour (Injured) T Josh Wells TE Scotty Washington WR Tarik Black RB Jake Funk TE Ben Mason DB Jeremy Lucien

Lucien, 23, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in April. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad but was released last month.

During his college career at Connecticut and Vanderbilt, Lucien recorded 105 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.