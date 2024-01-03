Ravens Sign DB Jeremy Lucien To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed DB Jeremy Lucien to the practice squad.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2024
Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:
- G Tykeem Doss
- G Tashawn Manning
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- LB Josh Ross
- WR Sean Ryan
- RB Owen Wright
- DT Bravvion Roy
- CB Tre Swilling
- DB Andrew Adams
- LB Jeremiah Moon
- DB Kevon Seymour (Injured)
- T Josh Wells
- TE Scotty Washington
- WR Tarik Black
- RB Jake Funk
- TE Ben Mason
- DB Jeremy Lucien
Lucien, 23, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in April. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad but was released last month.
During his college career at Connecticut and Vanderbilt, Lucien recorded 105 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.
