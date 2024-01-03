Ravens Sign DB Jeremy Lucien To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed DB Jeremy Lucien to the practice squad.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

  1. G Tykeem Doss
  2. G Tashawn Manning
  3. DT Rayshad Nichols
  4. LB Josh Ross
  5. WR Sean Ryan
  6. RB Owen Wright
  7. DT Bravvion Roy
  8. CB Tre Swilling
  9. DB Andrew Adams
  10. LB Jeremiah Moon
  11. DB Kevon Seymour (Injured)
  12. T Josh Wells
  13. TE Scotty Washington
  14. WR Tarik Black
  15. RB Jake Funk
  16. TE Ben Mason
  17. DB Jeremy Lucien

Lucien, 23, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in April. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad but was released last month. 

During his college career at Connecticut and Vanderbilt, Lucien recorded 105 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.  

