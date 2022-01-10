Ravens Sign Eight To Futures Deals

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed the following eight players to futures deals:

McKenzie, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Kansas City, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

McKenzie later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad and spent the entire year on their taxi squad. He re-signed with Seattle on a one-year deal in April of 2020 but was cut loose after a few months.

From there, the Bengals signed McKenzie but waived him as they reduced their active roster to 53-players. He was on and off of their roster last season and was waived in August of 2021.

The Ravens added McKenzie to their practice squad early in the season, and he spent the year bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

He is the son of former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie and also had a brief stint in the XFL.

In 2021, McKenzie played in five games for Baltimore, recording four tackles.