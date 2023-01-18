Ravens Sign FB Ben Mason To Futures Deal

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens signed FB Ben Mason to a futures deal on Wednesday.
Baltimore’s list of futures deals now includes:
- WR Shemar Bridges
- DB Bopete Keyes
- LB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- G John Simpson
- WR Mike Thomas
- FB Ben Mason
Mason, 23, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.7 million but was waived by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.
He caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad in September of last year but was cut loose after a couple of months. He signed with the Bears’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Ravens in January 2022 and eventually joined Baltimore’s practice squad.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
During his four-year college career, Mason 37 times for 87 yards and nine touchdowns, adding three catches for 32 yards and another score in 22 career gam
