Ravens Sign LB Tre Swilling To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed LB Tre Swilling to a futures contract for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

Swilling, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Swilling had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the 49ers towards the end of last season. He bounced on and off their roster a couple of times.

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.

In 2023, Swilling appeared in two games for the 49ers.