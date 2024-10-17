Ravens Sign OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to the practice squad.
In correspondence, the Ravens released TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Ravens’ practice squad:
- T Corey Bullock
- RB Chris Collier
- CB Bump Cooper Jr.
- WR Malik Cunningham
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- TE Qadir Ismail
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- QB Devin Leary
- WR Anthony Miller
- DE C.J. Ravenell
- WR Dayton Wade
- DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
- DL Chris Wormley
- LB William Kwenkeu
- DB Anthony Kendall
- LB Kristian Welch
- OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Aumavae-Laulu, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2023 out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract through 2026. He was waived from the active roster in October but was brought back to the practice squad days later.
In 2024, Aumavae-Laulu has appeared in two games for the Ravens at guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!