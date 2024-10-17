Ravens Sign OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Ravens released TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Ravens’ practice squad:

Aumavae-Laulu, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2023 out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract through 2026. He was waived from the active roster in October but was brought back to the practice squad days later.

In 2024, Aumavae-Laulu has appeared in two games for the Ravens at guard.