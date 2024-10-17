Ravens Sign OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

By
Tony Camino
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to the practice squad.

Ravens Helmet

In correspondence, the Ravens released TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Ravens’ practice squad:

  1. T Corey Bullock
  2. RB Chris Collier
  3. CB Bump Cooper Jr.
  4. WR Malik Cunningham
  5. G Darrian Dalcourt
  6. TE Qadir Ismail
  7. WR Keith Kirkwood
  8. QB Devin Leary
  9. WR Anthony Miller
  10. DE C.J. Ravenell
  11. WR Dayton Wade
  12. DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
  13. DL Chris Wormley
  14. LB William Kwenkeu
  15. DB Anthony Kendall
  16. LB Kristian Welch
  17. OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Aumavae-Laulu, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2023 out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract through 2026. He was waived from the active roster in October but was brought back to the practice squad days later.

In 2024, Aumavae-Laulu has appeared in two games for the Ravens at guard.

