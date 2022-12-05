Ravens Sign QB Brett Hundley

Per his agent Kenny Zuckerman, the Ravens have signed veteran QB Brett Hundley as a backup to QB Tyler Huntley.

Huntley led the Ravens to victory over the Broncos following an injury to QB Lamar Jackson.

Hundley, 29, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020. Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts, but was on and off of their roster last year.

He signed on with the Ravens back in June but was cut loose during training camp. The Saints had signed him to their practice squad and later let him go.

In his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.