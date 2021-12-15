Ravens Sign QB Josh Johnson Off Jets Practice Squad

Jets HC Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that the Ravens have signed away QB Josh Johnson from their practice squad, per Brian Costello.

Baltimore had QB Lamar Jackson get dinged up this past week and Tyler Huntley was the only other quarterback on the roster.

Johnson, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he signed on with the Lions during training camp last year but was released a few months later.

The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad last year before returning to San Francisco this past January on a futures contract. He was cut in June, however and later caught on with the Jets. He’s spent most of the season on their practice squad.

In 2020, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Jets and completed 29-45 of his passing attempts for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed four times for 18 yards.