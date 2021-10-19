Ravens Sign RB Le’Veon Bell To Active Roster, Among Other Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve signed RB Le’Veon Bell to their active roster on Tuesday.

The Ravens also signed G James Carpenter and ILB Joe Thomas to their practice squad and released OLB Chris Smith from the unit.

Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:

T Adrian Ealy (Suspended) WR Devin Gray QB Trace McSorley WR Jaylon Moore TE Tony Poljan K Jake Verity WR Binjimen Victor DT Reginald McKenzie DB Kevon Seymour OT Andre Smith OT Jaryd Jones-Smith OT David Sharpe RB Nate McCrary S Jordan Richards DB Mazzi Wilkins G James Carpenter ILB Joe Thomas

Bell, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,120,600 rookie contract, but Pittsburgh used their franchise tag on him.

The Steelers decided to franchise Bell for the second straight year, but he elected to hold out the entire 2018 season and set himself up for free agency in 2019. The Jets later signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract worth up to $61 million and including $35 million guaranteed.

Bell was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million the next two years when the Jets released him last year. He later signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.69 million with the Chiefs.

The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad last month.

In 2021, Bell has appeared in two games for the Ravens and rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries (2.9 YPC) and one touchdown.