Ravens Sign RB Nate McCrary To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve signed RB Nate McCrary to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

We have signed RB Nate McCrary to a Reserve/Future deal. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 18, 2022

Here’s the updated list of futures signing for the Ravens:

McCrary, 22, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley last year. He was waived during the preseason and claimed by the Broncos.

The Broncos recently released McCrary in September and offered him a practice squad spot, yet he chose to return to Baltimore’s practice squad instead.

During his college career, McCrary appeared in 33 games and recorded 377 rushing attempts for 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns.