Ravens Sign Sixth-Round RB Tyler Badie

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve officially signed sixth-round RB Tyler Badie to his rookie contract.

This is the first player from the Ravens’ 2022 class to sign his rookie deal:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S 1 Tyler Linderbaum C 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE 4 Jordan Stout P 4 Isaiah Likely TE 4 Damarion Williams CB 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Badie, 22, was a one-year starter at Missouri. He was a Second Team All-American and First Team All-SEC selection as a senior. The Ravens used the No. 196 overall pick in the sixth round on him.

Badie is projected to sign a four-year, $3,834,618 contract that includes a $174,618 signing bonus.

During his college career at Missouri, Badie appeared 46 games and rushed for 2,740 yards on 513 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 126 receptions for 1,149 yards receiving and 34 total touchdowns.