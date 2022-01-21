Ravens Sign TE/FB Ben Mason To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they signed TE Ben Mason to a futures deal on Friday.

We have signed TE Ben Mason to a reserve/future deal.https://t.co/kXYgtcYAqs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2022

A futures deal is essentially a non-guaranteed contract that will give a player the chance to come in and compete during training camp for the upcoming season.

Mason, 22, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.7 million but was waived by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

From there, he caught on with the Patriots practice squad but was released in November and quickly signed with the Bears’ taxi squad, but was cut loose last week.

During his four-year college career, Mason 37 times for 87 yards and nine touchdowns, adding three catches for 32 yards and another score in 22 career gam