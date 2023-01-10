Ravens Sign TE Nick Boyle To Practice Squad, Release DT Christian Ringo

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing TE Nick Boyle to their practice squad and releasing DT Christian Ringo in a corresponding move.

Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract.

The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights contract in 2018 before cutting him loose coming out of the preseason. From there, he had brief stints with the Bengals, Lions, and Cowboys before joining the Saints last year.

New Orleans released him coming out of the preseason and later added him to their practice squad. He had a brief appearance on their active roster before joining the Ravens’ practice squad.

In 2022, Ringo appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded one tackle.