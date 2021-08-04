Ravens Sign WR Michael Dereus, Waive OLB Chauncey Rivers

The Ravens announced they have signed WR Michael Dereus and waived OLB Chauncey Rivers.

We have signed WR Michael Dereus and waived DE Chauncey Rivers. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2021

Dereus, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgetown in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp, however.

During his four-year college career, Dereus recorded 115 receptions for 1,879 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Rivers, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp but re-signed to the practice squad and spent the season there.

Baltimore signed Rivers to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

Rivers appeared in one game for the Ravens in 2020.