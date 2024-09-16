Ravens Signing DL Chris Wormley

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are signing veteran DL Chris Wormley to their practice squad on Monday.

Wormley was among the players who tried out for Baltimore.

Here’s the Ravens’ updated practice squad:

T Corey Bullock RB Chris Collier CB Bump Cooper Jr. WR Malik Cunningham G Darrian Dalcourt OLB Joe Evans CB Ka’dar Hollman TE Qadir Ismail RB John Kelly WR Keith Kirkwood QB Devin Leary WR Anthony Miller DE C.J. Ravenell WR Dayton Wade DE Adedayo Odeleye (International) TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DL Chris Wormley

Wormley, 30, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

He worked out for the Panthers before joining their practice squad last year. He was on and off of their active roster last season.

In 2023, Wormley appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded five tackles and no sacks.