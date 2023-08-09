Ravens Signing DT Broderick Washington To Three-Year, $17.5M Extension

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens and DT Broderick Washington have agreed to terms on a three-year, $17.5 million extension.
Wilson adds the deal includes $10 million in total guarantees for Washington, who is a projected starter for Baltimore this season.
Washington was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
Washington, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,928,649 contract that included a $293,649 signing bonus.
In 2022, Washington appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 49 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and six pass deflections.
