Ravens Signing Fourth-Round Picks OT Daniel Faalele & CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Ravens announced that they are signing fourth-round picks T Daniel Faalele and CB Jalyn Armour-Davis to their rookie contracts.

The Ravens have now signed all of their 2022 draft picks except for Michigan LB David Ojabo, whom they selected in the second round.

Faalele, 23, was born in Melbourne, Australia, and was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2021. He will be one of the largest offensive linemen in the NFL standing at 6’9 and weighing in at 380 pounds.

During his time at Minnesota, Faalele played in 22 games, mainly playing right tackle.

Armour-Davis, 22, helped Alabama win the National Championship in 2018 and was named Second Team All-SEC in 2021.

During his three years with the Crimson Tide, Armour-Davis appeared in 15 games and recorded 35 tackles, three interceptions, and six deflections.