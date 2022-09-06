Ravens Signing LB Kyler Fackrell To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing LB Kyler Fackrell to their practice squad.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

QB Anthony Brown RB Tyler Badie NT Isaiah Mack FB Ben Mason G Kahlil McKenzie OLB Steven Means OLB Jeremiah Moon DT Rashad Nichols WR Makai Polk CB Kevon Seymour OL David Sharpe WR Binjimen Victor DB Ar’Darius Washington WR Raleigh Webb CB Daryl Worley LB Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants.

From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason.

Fackrell was, once again, testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March. He landed on IR, though, and was cut with a settlement.

In 2021, Fackrell appeared in 13 games for the Chargers. He picked up 16 total tackles including four tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced one fumble, had a fumble recovery, and a pass defended.