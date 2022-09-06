Ravens Signing LB Kyler Fackrell To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing LB Kyler Fackrell to their practice squad.
Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- NT Isaiah Mack
- FB Ben Mason
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- OLB Steven Means
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rashad Nichols
- WR Makai Polk
- CB Kevon Seymour
- OL David Sharpe
- WR Binjimen Victor
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
- WR Raleigh Webb
- CB Daryl Worley
- LB Kyler Fackrell
Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants.
From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason.
Fackrell was, once again, testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March. He landed on IR, though, and was cut with a settlement.
In 2021, Fackrell appeared in 13 games for the Chargers. He picked up 16 total tackles including four tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced one fumble, had a fumble recovery, and a pass defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!