Ravens Signing LB Kyler Fackrell To Practice Squad

Jonathan Comeaux
According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing LB Kyler Fackrell to their practice squad. 

Kyler Fackrell

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Anthony Brown
  2. RB Tyler Badie
  3. NT Isaiah Mack
  4. FB Ben Mason
  5. G Kahlil McKenzie
  6. OLB Steven Means
  7. OLB Jeremiah Moon
  8. DT Rashad Nichols
  9. WR Makai Polk
  10. CB Kevon Seymour
  11. OL David Sharpe
  12. WR Binjimen Victor
  13. DB Ar’Darius Washington
  14. WR Raleigh Webb
  15. CB Daryl Worley
  16. LB Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants.

From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason.   

Fackrell was, once again, testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March. He landed on IR, though, and was cut with a settlement. 

In 2021, Fackrell appeared in 13 games for the Chargers. He picked up 16 total tackles including four tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced one fumble, had a fumble recovery, and a pass defended.

