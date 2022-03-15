Ravens Signing OT Morgan Moses To Three-Year, $15M Deal

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are signing OT Morgan Moses to a three-year $15 million deal on Tuesday.

Moses, 31, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.

Washington released Moses with two years remaining on his deal last offseason and he caught on with the Jets to a one-year deal.

In 2021, Moses appeared in all 17 games and started 16 times at offensive tackle.