Ravens Signing QB Malik Cunningham Off Patriots Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are signing QB/WR Malik Cunningham off the Patriots practice squad.

Cunningham played quarterback at Louisville and overlapped with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for a season. Now he’ll get the chance to potentially develop behind him again.

Cunningham, 25, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad shortly after. He bounced on and off the roster and practice squad.

In 2023, Cunningham has appeared in one game for the Patriots, but has yet to record a statistic.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.