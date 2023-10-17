Ravens Signing S Andrew Adams To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are signing veteran S Andrew Adams to the practice squad.

Rapoports adds Adams could be called on to play soon given Baltimore’s injury issues at safety.

Adams, 29, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2018 when New York elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.

Adams later signed with the Buccaneers but was not tendered a restricted offer in 2019. He later caught on with the Lions before returning to the Buccaneers.

From there, the Eagles signed to a one-year deal in 2021 but ended up releasing him before the start of the season. Adams caught back on with Tampa Bay’s practice squad where he spent time on and off the team’s active roster.

Adams returned to the Giants on a deal back in July of 2022 but was cut coming out of the preseason. After a stint on the Steelers practice squad, the Titans signed him to their roster and he finished out the season.

In 2022, Adams appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 62 total tackles, one interception which he returned for a touchdown, and three pass deflections.