Ravens Signing Veteran WR Russell Gage

The Ravens announced that they have signed WR Russell Gage to a contract.

Gage, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He was testing unrestricted free agency when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers. He was set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023 when he ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the season.

Tampa Bay released Gage this offseason and he most recently tried out for the Saints.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.