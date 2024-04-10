Ravens Signing WR/KR Deonte Harty

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing WR/KR Deonte Harty to a contract on Wednesday.

Hardy visited the Ravens last week, so he was on their radar as a potential addition.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Harty, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption, signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Harris was set to be a restricted free agent before the Saints signed his tender. The team later restructured his deal and he then signed a two-year deal with the Bills in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent.

The Bills opted to release Hardy this offseason.

In 2023, Harty appeared in four games for the Saints, recording 15 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 26 kicks for 323 yards and one touchdown.